Jewish activists answer Arab protesters

Watch: Women in Green's Nadia Matar tells Arab residents of Jerusalem: 'We know you love Israel, and if you don't, you can move to Syria.'

Nadia Matar, co-founder of Women in Green, on Saturday night responded to Arab protesters, emphasizing that "Am Yisrael chai" (the nation of Israel lives on) and that Arabs living in Israel have the best lives of all Arabs in the Middle East.

Marching outside the Old City of Jerusalem with other activists, Matar said, "We're raising the Israeli flag high, am Yisrael chai."

"The Land of Israel is ours, Jerusalem is ours, and we're happy that you're clapping hands. Good for you, you're clapping hands for the nation of Israel, who allow you to live here. You have no [other] country where it's so good for you. Thank you for clapping hands.

"The Land of Israel belongs to the People of Israel. United Jerusalem belongs to the People of Israel. And thank you for clapping hands. The Arabs who live in East Jerusalem have the best lives of all the Arabs in the Middle East, and we know you love Israel.

"We've returned, we're here in our land..... We will continue to walk here without fear, to say that this is our land. We hold our heads high, our flags high, and say 'Am Yisrael chai!'"

Thanking Jerusalem's police officers, Matar said: "We thank the amazing Jerusalem police. We honor you, we love you, we are all brothers here in Jerusalem."