Likud minister: We may hold elections again

Min. Erdan admits: 'If parties refuse to sit with each other, new elections are certainly a possibility.'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Saturday night acknowledged the possibility that no one would be able to form a coalition after September's repeat elections.

Speaking to Channel 12's "The Sabbath Edition," Erdan said: "There is a possibility that we will hold elections again. If parties declare that they will not sit with each other, then certainly that can happen."

Regarding five Knesset members currently suspected of various crimes, Erdan said: "It's not comfortable and it's not pleasant, but Israel has a presumption of innocence - that's a law in this country. [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman was tried a few years ago and he came out innocent, and when [former Prime Minister] Ehud Barak befriends criminals we criticize him, but we don't disqualify him from running - and the same law applies to every elected figure."

When asked whether he would support the passing Immunity Law to protect Knesset members from indictment, Erdan explained: "Knesset members themselves previously passed a law according to which a Knesset member has the right to request that the Knesset grant him immunity, depending on the severity of the charges."

"I cannot say today what my opinion would be on a given request, but the presumption of innocence exists for every elected official, whether on the right or on the left."