Bereaved father: 'We're sad the terrorists were captured alive'

Yoav's Sorek, the breaved father of Dvir who was killed by terrorists in Gush Etzion responded to the capture of his son's murderers:
"We thank the security forces for the quick action to capture the terrorists, although we are sorry that they were caught alive. We are glad that Dvir did not see the faces of his murderers, and we hope not to see them neither now or at trial.
The main task of the security forces is to fight terror, and we strengthen their hands in this difficult task."
Dvir Sorek, a hesder student at Ohr Torah Mahanayim, was murdered Wednesday in Gush Etzion. Dvir was a peace activist who believed in coexistence.
On Saturday, the IDF announced that security forces had apprehended two terrorists suspected of involvement in his murder.
