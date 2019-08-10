Watch: Tisha B'Av in the heart of Jerusalem

Police, Border Police, and volunteers are spread around Jerusalem's Old City to protect worshipers arriving to pray and mourn at the Western Wall.

Israel Police will aid the municipality in enforcing the ban on opening entertainment centers on Tisha B'Av, as well as prepare for the tens of thousands of visitors expected to arrive at the Western Wall on Sunday.

The public is asked to avoid arriving in the Old City via private vehicles, and to use public transportation instead.

Tisha B'Av, literally, "the ninth of [the Hebrew month of] Av," is a day of fasting and mourning, commemorating the sin of the Spies and the destruction of both the First and Second Holy Temples. The Inquisition also began on Tisha B'Av,

This year, it began on Friday night and ended Saturday evening with the end of Shabbat (the Sabbath), but since fasting and mourning are forbidden on Shabbat, the fast and mourning customs are observed from Saturday evening until nightfall (in Israel, 7:35p.m.) on Sunday.





