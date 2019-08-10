Shaked responds to Netanyahu

United Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked responded on Friday afternoon to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after he suggested that the United Right my not recommend him as Prime Minister after the September election.

"Let's hope that if they pass the electoral threshold, they will also recommend Netanyahu. I hear the stuttering of the members there. ‘Maybe, maybe in the beginning, right now’, all kinds of words like that," Netanyahu said on Facebook.

Shaked later fired back, saying, "We are the only ideological right. We said we would recommend the right-wing candidate and that is Netanyahu. Enough with the throwing of dust in the eyes of the public."

"Instead of quarreling with the natural partners, Netanyahu would be better off focusing his efforts on making the bloc bigger if a national right-wing government is indeed his desire,” continued Shaked.

“He who stuttered with Barak, Livni, Herzog, Gabbay and only yesterday his people said he would go with Gantz – should not preach to the United Right. We are loyal to our right and to our values,” she concluded.

