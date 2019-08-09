Zarif: We will safeguard our security

Iranian Foreign Minister: Military presence in the Persian Gulf from outside the region would be a “source of insecurity”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned on Friday that any military presence in the Persian Gulf from outside the region would be a “source of insecurity” for Iran, adding that his country would act to safeguard its security.

“Persian Gulf is vital lifeline and thus nat'l security priority for Iran, which has long ensured maritime security,” he tweeted.

“Mindful of this reality, any extra-regional presence is by definition source of insecurity - despite propaganda.”

“Iran won't hesitate to safeguard its security,” stressed Zarif.

The comments come as the US works on forming an international maritime security coalition in the Persian Gulf.

The plans to build the coalition of nations, known as Operation Sentinel, were announced by the US following continued tensions with Iran in the region, culminating in the seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker by Iran.

Britain has said it will join the planned operation, and recent reports have indicated that Israel would take part as well.

On Thursday, Iran's Defense Minister, Amir Hatami, warned that any Israeli involvement in the international coalition would have "disastrous consequences" for the region.

