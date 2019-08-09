Watch: Search for murderers of Dvir Sorek

IDF soldiers arrest Arab from village of Beit Fajjar as part of manhunt for murderers of Dvir Sorek.

IDF soldiers on Friday arrested a Palestinian Arab from the village of Beit Fajjar, near Bethlehem, and confiscated his vehicle.

The arrest and confiscation of the vehicle were carried out as part of the manhunt for the terrorists who murdered Dvir Sorek.

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman commented on the search for the terrorists, saying, "The security forces and the IDF continue the manhunt for the squad that carried out the attack in which Dvir Sorek was murdered.”

“No one is immune and no lowly terrorist will escape the defense establishment’s arms and they will all be judged. I strengthen the security forces who are operating on the field and again send my condolences to the Sorek family," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed that it was a matter of time before the terrorists are captured

In a video statement released via Facebook, Netanyahu said that he had been updated Friday afternoon regarding the searches for the terrorist gang.

“We’re going to catch these murderers,” said Netanyahu. “According to a report I just received within the last hour, we’re closing in on them. It won’t take very long.”





