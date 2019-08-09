Unbelievable: Anti-Semitism comes to life

The old and new anti-Semitism, expressed in hatred of Jews and the State of Israel, is becoming a routine issue.

Jay Shapiro talks about the rise of anti-Semitism worldwide, worryingly.

In recent months we have been hearing more and more about hate crimes against Jews, linking the old and familiar anti-Semitism that culminated in the horrific Holocaust with the hatred of modern Israel.

Shapiro believes that the steps taken to add hatred of Israel to the definition of anti-Semitism around the world are important, but governments should act and fight actively against any anti-Semitism and root out the phenomenon.