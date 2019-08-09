Chicago investigating series of graffiti incidents

Chicago police investigating series of graffiti incidents on the same afternoon as a possible hate crime.

Chicago police are investigating a series of graffiti incidents on the same afternoon as a possible hate crime, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Police said three incidents all took place in the 1900-block of West Evergreen Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1.

In the first one, a 32-year-old man approached officers and said someone had defaced his car with gray paint. Witnesses said they saw two males, possibly between the ages of 14 and 25.

In the second incident, a 38-year-old man reported his garage had been defaced with gray paint. Witnesses also said they saw two males, possibly between the ages of 14 and 25. Police said officers are still trying to determine the message behind this graffiti.

Finally, in the third incident, a 35-year-old man called police about more graffiti in gray paint on his garage. Witnesses again said they saw two males, possibly between the ages of 14 and 25. The graffiti included a swastika on one garage, along with anti-Semitic and anti-black phrases.

No one has been arrested as of yet. The incidents are being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to ABC 7.

In May, an unknown arsonist attempted twice to set a synagogue building on fire in downtown Chicago.

Late last year, an image of a swastika was sent to the cell phones of students during an assembly at a suburban Chicago high school.