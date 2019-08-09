Israeli author eulogizes murdered soldier

Dvir Sorek purchased David Grossman's books to give as a gift. "My heart goes out to his parents and his family."

Israeli author David Grossman on Thursday eulogized 19-year-old Dvir Sorek, who was murdered in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

"I heard a lot about him during the day - a humane, sensitive, peace-loving person, an artist in his soul. My heart goes out to his parents and his family and to all those who loved him. A boy who is so special and unique will light their path in their grief. I say from experience, it's the beginning of a long and very difficult road," said Grossman, who lost his son, Uri, during the Second Lebanon War.

Grossman's books were found at the scene of the murder. Dvir bought the books as a gift to his rabbis at the yeshiva in Migdal Oz, where he studied.