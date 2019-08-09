Yehuda Glick's life story is full of tragedies from which he always managed to rise stronger.

Why did God strike Job time and time again? Was it because he wanted to win a bet with Satan? Or maybe it was a test for Job’s faith? But then, how do we go on? Where do we gather the strength from?

When you think about Yehuda Glick’s life story, you can’t help but wonder what his answers to these questions might be.

Yehuda was born in the US and made Aliyah in 1974. For decades he was involved in politics and social activism, and he devoted many years from his life to the struggle of Jewish access for prayer on the Temple Mount.

But Glick’s life has take quite a few twists and turns in recent years. Since 2014 he survived an assassination attempt, he became a Knesset member, he was widowed from his wife, and recently he lost in the primaries for the next Knesset.

So what does God want from Yehuda Glick? Since we weren’t able to book God himself, we have the next best person to answer this question, Yehuda Glick.