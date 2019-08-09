Deputy director of US national intelligence steps down

Trump announces that the deputy director of US national intelligence, Sue Gordon, is resigning as of August 15.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the deputy director of US national intelligence, Sue Gordon, is resigning.

"Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly,” Trump tweeted.

The announcement comes several weeks after the agency’s current director, Dan Coats, said he would step down on August 15.

Trump had originally tapped Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) as Coats’ replacement, but Ratcliffe withdrew from consideration last week after days of scrutiny of his background and past statements critical of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

It is not clear what prompted the resignation of Gordon, a career intelligence official who had the backing of current and former officials because of her deep experience, according to Reuters.

Under the law, Trump must name a new acting director from the senior staff of the agency, known as the ODNI. His choice for the permanent job must be confirmed by the Senate.