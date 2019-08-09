Head of Samaria Regional Council: Bring back the checkpoints

Yossi Dagan responds to murder in Migdal Oz, calls for security checkpoints to be returned to Judea and Samaria.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, responded on Thursday to the attack in Gush Etzion in which 19-year-old Dvir Sorek from Ofra was murdered.

Dagan demanded that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu restore the security checkpoints in Judea and Samaria.

"In the last five terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria, the terrorists managed to escape. The murderers of Eitam and Naama Henkin, Raziel Shevach, Itamar Ben Gal, Ori Ansbacher, baby Amiad Yisrael Ish Ran, Ziv Hajbi, Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, Rabbi Ahiad Etinger, Sgt. Gal Keidan – they all escaped. This would not have happened had there been checkpoints in Judea and Samaria,” said Dagan.

"Unfortunately, in recent years, the blood of the residents of Judea and Samaria has been abandoned," Dagan added. “In order to maintain the ‘freedom of movement’ of our enemies, they allow murderers and terrorists to roam freely, murder us and flee to their villages.”

"Dvir Sorek can be the last victim. I urge the Defense Minister to order that the checkpoints be reinstated immediately. If our sons are not given the right to move freely and without fear, the same should go for our enemies," he concluded.