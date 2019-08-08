103FM Poll: Likud - 32, Blue and White - 30

The Joint Arab list wins 11 seats. The United Right Party, headed by Ayelet Shaked, holds 10 seats.

According to the Smith Institute's weekly poll, the gap between Likud and Blue and White is maintained and stands at two seats: the Likud reaches 32 seats in the poll and Blue and White - 30.

The Joint Arab list will earn 11 seats. The United Right Party, headed by Ayelet Shaked, holds 10 seats. Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beyteinu reaches nine seats in the next Knesset.

The poll shows the Shas party winning eight seats, the Democratic Camp also winning eight seats, and UTJ winning seven seats. Labor-Gesher will win five seats according to the poll.

Moshe Feiglin's Zehut received 1.8% of the vote, and Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir, would win 1.5% of the vote.

