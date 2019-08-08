Israeli ambassador calls on UN to condemn terrorist murder

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sent a letter to the Security Council, addressed to UN Ambassador to Poland Joanna Wronecka, demanding the Council condemn the murder of Corporal Dvir Sorek.

"The attack and its glorification are the direct result of the Palestinian leadership’s ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing its youth to kill Jews throughout Israel," Danon wrote in the letter. "I call upon the Security Council to condemn this sickening act of terror immediately, unequivocally and in the strongest terms possible. It is the duty of the Council to put an urgent stop to all Palestinian incitement efforts."

Sorek was murdered in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion last night.

Sorek's yeshiva said that he had gone to Jerusalem to buy books for the yeshiva, and at night was on his way back to the yeshiva.

At a certain point, contact was lost with him. At 7:30 pm police received a report of a missing person, and forces began extensive searches to locate the soldier. His body was found in the area of the Etzion Regional Brigade at 3 am.