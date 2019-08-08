Analysis: The PA death cult vs vs Israeli celebration of life

Dvir Sorek was only 19 years old when he was reportedly kidnapped and then stabbed to death by, Israeli security services think, a Palestinian Arab terrorist.

The IDF soldier from the Jewish community Ofra in Samaria was on his way home after he purchased holy books for his teachers at a yeshiva in Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion. His father said he had "lights in his eyes" and was the "cornerstone" of the yeshiva where he was studying."

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) predictably heaped praise on Sorek’s murderer with PIJ calling the murder “heroic” and sending “an important message.”

The deadly terror attack followed the arrest of a Hamas cell in Hevron which was in the middle of preparations for a deadly bomb attack in Jerusalem.

The cell had prepared a three-kilogram explosive device packed with hundreds of pieces of metal to make sure the bomb would be lethal enough to kill scores of Israelis.

The terrorists were instructed by Hamas “to form cells in order to carry out kidnappings, shootings and stabbings, purchase weaponry, and find and recruit additional operatives for terrorist activities,” the Israeli internal security service Shin Beth said in a statement.

Hamas indicated that the attack was a sign the so-called (Second) Intifada was still continuing and vowed the “struggle” would continue until the “occupation is lifted and the settlers are expelled.”

As we reported earlier the Palestinian Arab terror groups, the Palestinian Authority and Jordanian King Abdulla II are trying to heat-up Jerusalem and the territories under their control in reaction to the actions of the US government and the Israeli government’s vow to annex parts of the so-called West Bank (Judea and Samaria).

The Jordanian King and PA leader Mahmoud Abbas are reportedly planning to use non-Muslim visits to the Temple Mount and the Muslim holy places there to stir-up anger among the Arab masses in the hope to sabotage Trump’s deal and to increase the pressure on Israel.

PA officials are already claiming "there is a (non-existing) Israeli plan with American support to empty the city of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque from Palestinian residents and turn it into a holy place for Jews."

PA representatives also claim that Israel uses chemicals to erode the foundations of the Al-Aqsa Mosque so that the building will collapse where after a new Jewish Temple will be built.

Palestinian officials are furthermore claiming that “Jewish settlers” are daily “storming” the El-Aqsa Mosque and spread rumors that the “settlers” are planning to break into Al-Aqsa during the upcoming Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

The “storming” claim is a reference to authorized visits by Jews to the Temple Mount during the mourning period leading up to Tisha B’Av, the annual commemoration of the destruction of the two Jewish Temples built by King Salomon and King Herods.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted to the murder of Dvir Sorek by vowing to hunt down the murderer and by promising to build more homes for Jews in Samaria and Judea.

The Israeli PM also vowed to “ ensure our sovereignty in our historic homeland.” and made the following statement in Beit El in Samaria where he attended a cornerstone-laying ceremony for 650 new housing units.

“These reprehensible terrorists come to uproot; we come to plant. They come to destroy; we come to build. We will apprehend those who seek our lives and we will deepen our roots in all parts of our homeland,” Netanyahu said.

By making this statement the Israeli PM not only indicated he intends to make good on his promise to annex parts of Judea and Samaria but also touched upon the essence of the now 100-year-old conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

On one hand, we have the death cult in Palestinian Arab society which is well documented and continues till today.

On the other hand, there is the Jewish culture of preserving life at all costs which is very visible in Israel.

An Israeli relative who’s dealing with a potential terminal disease told me today that he was very sad that one of his ‘brothers’ had lost his life in this horrific way.

While a large group of Israeli Jews is fighting a prolonged battle to save his life with incredible determination Palestinian Arab terrorists are seeking death for Israeli Jews, he said.

“I am crying for the brother I lost, it is so disturbing this continues,” he sobbed.

Fortunately, there are also Arabs who decided to break with the death-cult in Palestinian Society where terrorists who murdered Israelis receive monthly stipends from the Palestinian Authority.

One of them is Musab Yousef, the son of the spiritual leader of Hamas Hassan Yousef. Musab nicknamed ‘Green Prince’ in Israel, who helped to foil countless terror attacks against Israelis.

At the end of 2017, Musab stunned the UN Human Rights Council by telling the truth about the corrupt Palestinian leaders who he said are responsible for the death culture in Palestinian society and do nothing else than to fill their own coffers.

This week Musab got company from a half Palestinian Arab contestant for the Miss Universe contest which will take place in December.

Gazini Ganados, a Filipina with a Palestinian Arab father, is proud of her Palestinian Arab heritage, but doesn’t believe that should make her an enemy of the Jewish state.

When I interviewed Ganados earlier this week she had this to say about ‘the conflict’:

“It is summed up by one word: conflict. There is nothing right about having a conflict for a few decades. In fact, as I hope to serve the Philippines by winning the title, I also wish to make an example by connecting with and holding the hand of Miss Universe Israel. Let the message be simple: Beauty is in humanity, true beauty is in love. We all need it. A conflict, no matter what the excuse, is useless and uncalled for.”

Asked how she thinks Palestinian Arabs could abandon their culture of death and embrace peace Ganados said the following:

“The Palestinians and the rest of the world need to understand that humanity is one race, we are the human race. I want to tell the world, as a proud Filipina, that every human, including Israelis, that I love them. I believe this message will resonate at least with Palestinian women.”