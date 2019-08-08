Barkat: PA incitement to blame for teen's murder

Former Jerusalem Mayor MK Nir Barkat blamed the Palestinian Authority's incitement against Jews and the State of Israel for the murder of a Hesder yeshiva student in Gush Etzion last night.

"Right behind me, where I stand, is where an 18-year-old boy was murdered last night just because he was a Jews," Barkat said.

"The reality is that the Palestinian Authority incites their young people to kill Jews to try to scare us and to make us walk away from the land of Israel," he said. "The incitement is not just a problem for Israel. The incitement of radical Islam is a challenge for the whole Israel."

"The world has to understand that terror is terror is terror, and that radical Islam is not just against us hear in Israel, but against all the Western world.

"We have to unite, to denounce terror, to make sure that the Palestinian Authority - if they continue inciting versus trying to make peace, we must work against them. [We must] make sure that we are bad to the bad guys and good to the good guys. That is how you have to work in the Middle East: seek peace on the one hand, be good with people who want to make peace with us, but be every aggressive against radical Islam and terror."

"Jews can live anywhere they want in the world," he declared. "They can live in Arab nations, they can live in the Western world, they can live anywhere in the land of Israel. We will enable them to do that. This is the holy land, the land of the Bible. It belongs to the Jews."

Barkat said that the Palestinian Authority "will have to come to grip with the reality that Jews will live in Judea and Samaria."

"They must come to grip with the understanding that if they continue inciting and supporting terror and terrorists, their future is going to be bad. We will never allow them to have a good future if our future is threatened by terrorists."