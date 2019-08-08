Yoav Sorek, father of Dvir who was murdered last night in Gush Etzion, describes son. "A sweet boy - whoever didn’t know him missed out."

Journalist and publicist Yoav Sorek, father of Dvir Sorek, who was murdered last night in Gush Etzion, on Thursday afternoon described his son.

"Our Dvir was a sweet boy - whoever didn’t know him missed out - who was constantly checking who needed help, he just wanted to build. He was positive, very fond of growing things in the earth. He made gardens on every piece of land he found,” Yoav related.

"Two months ago he was examined in Karate, and did not receive a high score because the teacher said he was doing the moves great - but he did not have murder in his eye. He had a twinkle in his eye, and someone who had murder in his eye took him,” Yoav added.

"We received a gift for almost 19 years, he should have had a birthday this Tuesday. We are grateful for this gift. It appears we will carry this pain onward, as well."

Dvir, 19, was a hesder student at Ohr Torah Machanaim yeshiva in Kibbutz Migdal Oz. His body was found toward morning near the community.

A resident of Ofra, Dvir was the son of journalist Yoav Sorek, editor of the "Hashiloach" publication, and his wife Rachel, and was grandson of Rabbi Binyamin Herling, who was murdered in a terror attack on Mt. Ebal 19 years ago.

Dvir will be laid to rest at 8 pm at the cemetery in Ofra.

His yeshiva said that he had gone to Jerusalem to buy books for the yeshiva, and at night was on his way back to Migdal Oz.

At a certain point, contact was lost with him. At 7:30 pm police received a report of a missing person, and forces began extensive searches to locate the soldier. His body was found in the area of the Etzion Regional Brigade at 3 am.

The IDF said that Dvir had been in the yeshiva-studies period of the hesder track when he was murdered, and that he had been posthumously promoted a rank.