Driver loses control of her vehicle, careening into nursing home

Three lightly injured after woman loses control and races into nursing home.

A driver lost control of her vehicle today and careened into a Raanana nursing home.

The driver and two other people were lightly injured and Magen David Adom provided medical treatment.

Medic Rafael Nahari of the MDA Motorcycle Rescue Unit Petah Tikva, said: "It was a real miracle that there weren't more casualties and more serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle and two other occupants were lightly injured. We performed medical examinations and initial treatment on the spot, in which two injured persons were evacuated for further treatment."