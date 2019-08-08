Rabbi Rafi Peretz speaks: 'Our continued building and work in settlement will end Palestinians hope to try hurting us.'

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz gave a speech today at the annual Torah and Wisdom Cathedral in Givat Shmuel, referring to the attack in which Dvir Sorek of Ofra was murdered.

"We will not contain terror," Peretz said. "We will apply sovereignty, first and foremost in Gush Etzion. I'm going to propose this already at the next government meeting. Our continued construction and work in settlement will end Palestinian hope to try to hurt us."

"'When the month of Av arrives, joy decreases'," he added, "I sadly come here with tremendous pain over the murder of the holy Jew, Dvir Yehuda Sorek z"l., Who was murdered in his youth. A phenomenal man murdered near the yeshiva."

The Education Minister said he supported restoring targeted killings: "Our enemy needs to know that the IDF and the security forces will reach them. If it turns out that Hamas is responsible for this attack, Hamas leaders in Gaza should know that they will pay the price."