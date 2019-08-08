Yeshiva head mourns murdered student

Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander: 'We mourn his loss today as a true recognition of what the Nine Days and Tisha b'Av are all about.'

Ohr Torah Stone Institutions head Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander reacted to the murder of Dvir Sorek, son of journalist Yoav Sorek and grandson of Rabbi Binyamin Herling is the yeshiva student murdered in Gush Etzion: "Early this morning we found a student of ours who was murdered in a horrific terrorist attack.

"He had gone to Jerusalem to buy books as this was the last day of yeshiva, to say thank you to his rabbis before he was going to go into the army. He's a student soldier, as part of the Hesder movement of Beren Machanayim, and he called his study partner to say 'I'm going to be back in time for 8:30, for our learning session.

"When he didn't come back, immediately we informed the police and IDF; the students were all looking for him, we found him, and we mourn his loss today as a true recognition of what the Nine Days and Tisha b'Av are all about: The idea that we have a dream to build this land, this land in tolerance, and yet there are still sacrifices that are made. The best amongst us are often sacrificed as we build our dream as a community, as the people of Israel," Brander said.

Dvir Sorek was a hesder student at Ohr Torah Mahanayim. Dvir, 19, a resident of Ofra, was the son of journalist Yoav Sorek, editor of the "Hashiloah" publication, and his wife Rachel, grandson of Rabbi Binyamin Herling, who was murdered in a terror attack on Mt. Ebal.

Sorek was murdered last night and his body found towards morning near Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion. Security forces dispatched to the scene began extensive searches.