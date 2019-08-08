Abbas meets members of Congress

A delegation of US Democratic members of Congress met on Wednesday in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

At the meeting, which is rare since the Palestinian Arabs decided to boycott the US administration, Abbas said that the PA is not prepared to accept dictates from the US administration, adding that peace can only be promoted using the two-state solution.

Abbas claimed that Israel does not respect the agreements signed with it under international patronage. As such, he said, "the Palestinian leadership has had to make a decision on freezing the implementation of the agreements with Israel."

The PA chairman in late July declared an end to the signed agreements with Israel, following Israel's demolition of 10 illegal Palestinian Arab buildings in the Sur Baher neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.

Despite the announcement, however, analysts were quick to question whether Abbas seriously intended to deliver on the threat, which has been made several times in the past.