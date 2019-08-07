'Netanyahu disrespects every believing Jew'

Minister Bezalel Smotrich responds to the Prime Minister who said his comments on a halakhic state were nonsense.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded on Wednesday to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who earlier rejected Smotrich’s comments on halakha in the State of Israel as “pure and utter nonsense."

“The Prime Minister, in polished English just as he likes to do, came down on me and said that what I said, which in my eyes reflects the yearning of every religious Jew, is ‘pure and utter nonsense.’”

“In the spirit of the times, I already announce that I forgive him. I will overcome it.”

“But it is important to know, Bibi did not disrespect me or my words, Bibi disrespects anyone who is a believing Jew. Bibi's considerations are purely electoral with no core of truth which is attached to Judaism. That has been, is and will continue to be the case.”

“Bibi wants to appeal to a secular audience today to scrape away another seat or two, so today it's easy on Smotrich’s back to prove how enlightened and progressive he is so that nobody will shy away from the flag a Jewish state that someone raises.”

“But don't worry, within two days Bibi will chase after religious voters, will spread ads all over the Sabbath newsletters and sectorial newspapers and promise them mountains and hills. That the Likud is the true home of religious Zionism, of the settlement and of the entire right.”

“In the upcoming elections, the religious public will not buy Bibi's manipulations. Because there is a limit to the insulting of intelligence that Bibi attributes to this public and I am convinced that this limit is already here.”

“Therefore, with God’s help, religious Zionism and the true right will give its vote and faith to those who truly believe and not to those who fake faith just before the election.”