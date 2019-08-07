Investigation launched over harassment of AG

Police say they have opened investigation due to "repeated harassment in recent days" against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Police said they have launched an investigation following "repeated harassment in recent days" against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. At least two suspects have been questioned.

The harassment involves disturbing messages that were sent to the AG’s personal phone. Police are not currently specifying who is behind the messages and what their contents are.

At the end of last year, the grave of Mandelblit's father was vandalized. Mandelblit went to the cemetery on the anniversary of his mother's death and was shocked to discover that unknown persons had vandalized the tomb of his father, the late Baruch Mandelblit.

It is suspected that the offenders used a hammer or other heavy tool in an attempt to smash the tombstone. Police have questioned two of the regular protesters in front of Mandelblit's home, but so far the perpetrators have not been caught.