Liberman: 'We won't budge a single millimeter on Draft Law'

Yisrael Beytenu chairman promises: 'We're not in the government because we wouldn't compromise, and we won't cave in September, either.'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Facebook discussed the conflict surrounding the Draft Law.

In a post, Liberman wrote: "Thousands of families in the State of Israel are escorting their sons and daughters to the induction center this week for the Great August Recruitment, with great excitement and pride, and with apprehension."

"Equality in enlistment in the IDF, as a people's army, is paramount. This is part of our democratic duty and even more so, our duty to the families of recruits and IDF soldiers in the past and present, wherever they are."

He added: "Whoever's ear isn't blocked, it's time to hear loud and clear: We didn't give up the Draft Law, neither before the April elections, nor during the election campaign, nor after the elections. We did not join the government because we did not agree to compromise on a single comma or letter in the law.

"We won't budge one millimeter on the Law even after September 17. Only in a broad, liberal, national government can we pass the Draft Law as it is written and bring a solution to the long-standing issue."

In July 2018, the Draft Law passed its first reading. However, the haredi parties insisted on making additional changes before the law's second and third readings, leading to a dispute which eventually, together with a deadline set by the Supreme Court, led to the breakup of the Knesset and early elections. However, after the elections, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not succeed in forming a government, since the haredi parties and Yisrael Beytenu could not come to an agreement, each refusing to budge a millimeter.

Recent polls show that September's elections are likely to end in a similar fashion, with the center-left unable to form a government, and the religious-right able to form a coalition only if the haredi parties and Yisrael Beytenu agree on a compromise regarding the Draft Law.