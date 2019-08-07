Assault rifle discovered, suspects arrested

On Tuesday night, IDF troops stopped a car and apprehended three suspects who were in it, adjacent to the village of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

During a search of the car, an M-16 assault rifle was found in the suspects' possession.

The suspects and the weapon were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

In addition, the IDF, working together with Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Border Police, and Israel Police arrested eight wanted terror suspects in Judea and Samaria.

All of those arrested are suspected of involvement in "lone wolf" terror activities as well as violent disruptions of order aimed at civilians and security personnel.

The suspects have been transferred for interrogation.