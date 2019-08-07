Yisrael Beytenu MK to Arutz Sheva: We have nothing against the haredim. We have a problem with the haredi parties' political extortion.

MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu), in an interview with Arutz Sheva on Tuesday, criticized Likud MKs who signed a declaration of loyalty to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The Likud members have a right to declare loyalty to Netanyahu and I will not interfere. Maybe they will also sign a disqualification statement that they do not want to confront us or a declaration of elimination? After all, they want to eliminate us as a party. Let them continue making declarations,” said Sova.

What is your response to Netanyahu and other Likud MKs who call Yisrael Beytenu a "left-wing party"?

“Nonsense. In the 20 years that Yisrael Beytenu has existed, it has never supported any evacuation of communities, opposed the release of terrorists and the Shalit deal, we opposed the Disengagement and I remind you that the Likud, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, voted in favor of the Disengagement. In the future we will not support any evacuation of communities. We are a true right-wing party.”

So the dispute between Netanyahu and Liberman is personal?

"There is nothing personal between Liberman and Netanyahu. I am telling you what the platform of Yisrael Beytenu is, and it is a right-wing platform. The Likud voted in favor of an apology to [Turkish President] Erdogan and refuses to evict Khan al-Ahmar. I suggest they look in the mirror."

Did Liberman prevent the establishment of a right-wing government after the last election?

"A government with the haredim is a right-wing government? It’s a halakhic government.”

What do you have against the haredim?

"We have nothing against the haredi public. We have a problem with the political extortion of the haredi parties. As soon as Netanyahu surrenders to the haredi parties, we in Israel Beytenu also have our principles. One of them is the Draft Law."

Can a coalition be formed without the haredi parties?

"I think that today we need a broad coalition with the three major parties, Yisrael Beytenu, Likud and Blue and White. Whoever joins on the basis of this government's fundamental principles – they will be welcomed. In light of the challenges, a unity government must be established. If the haredi parties want to join based on the fundamental principles, I have no problem with that. Have you heard [Moshe] Gafni and [Aryeh] Deri say they are ready to maintain the status quo? I haven't heard that."

You will not join a coalition unless it is a unity government?

"A unity government is the top priority of the Yisrael Beytenu party and anyone who supports this idea will receive our backing. We will not go into a narrow government because Netanyahu's narrow government is a halakhic government. We will support Netanyahu and reach out to him. We have no problem with the indictments because the law allows him to continue to serve. A national unity government is what the State of Israel needs today."

Watch the interview with MK Sova (in Hebrew):