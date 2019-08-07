Rabbi and two sons attacked in Munich

Rabbi and his two sons say they were spit on and verbally attacked as they left a synagogue in on Shabbat.

A rabbi and his two sons said they were spit on and verbally attacked as they left a synagogue in Munich, Germany, JTA reported on Tuesday.

A man approached the rabbi, 53, and his sons, both 19, and yelled anti-Semitic slurs as they left a central synagogue on Shabbat. A woman in a car then also began to yell at them and spit on one of the teens, according to the report.

Police are searching for the two suspects.

The incident came a week after a similar attack in Berlin in which the Chief Rabbi of the city, Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal, was attacked by anti-Semites as he walked home from the synagogue

Rabbi Teichtal was with one of his young children when the attack took place.

On Sunday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Rabbi Teichtal in his home to offer his support.

"I have come here to say that there is no place for anti-Semitism in Germany. I am here to declare this as well as to visit a friend," said Steinmeier, who added that he had returned from a visit outside the country and it was important to him to come to the rabbi's house.

Anti-Semitic crimes rose by 20 percent in Germany last year, according to interior ministry data which blamed nine out of 10 cases on the extreme right.

A report released last summer found that Germany had seen an increased number of attacks on Jews during the first half of 2018.

In November, Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned what she called a "worrying" resurgence of anti-Semitism in Germany.