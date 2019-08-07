Netanyahu trying to convince Feiglin to bow out of elections

Prime Minister trying to persuade Zehut chairman to bow out of the September elections in order to prevent harm to the right-wing bloc.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is trying to persuade Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin to bow out of the September elections in order not to risk harm to the right-wing bloc, Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Feiglin was offered coverage of the party's debts of more than 3 million shekels and a meeting with Netanyahu to discuss future appointments to positions.

Feiglin replied, "Instead of fighting me, help me pass the electoral threshold."

Feiglin submitted his party’s list to the Central Election Committee last week, ensuring that the party will run separately in the election.

The libertarian-leaning Zehut party had previously discussed the possibility of running with other right-wing parties, including the New Right.

Last Sunday, however, Feiglin announced that Zehut would run on its own, and chastised New Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked, saying she ignored his party’s overtures for an alliance and chose to focus exclusively on talks with the United Right.