London: Man shoves baby stroller, calls parents 'dirty Jews'

Police investigating incident in which a young man hurled an object in the direction of a Jewish family and called them "dirty Jews".

A Jewish family from the United Kingdom has complained to police about a young man who was filmed hurling an object in their direction and calling them “dirty Jews” on a London street after shoving their baby stroller, JTA reported on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, escalated after the man pushed aside the family’s baby stroller while an infant was inside it. The parents, who were sitting at a café on St. Albans Street, protested, prompting the man to call them “dirty Jews.”

When the man saw a passerby filming the exchange with a cellular phone, he tried knocking the device from that person’s hand, according to JTA. Then he kicked an advertising board in the family’s direction and walked away.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime, according to the report.

The incident took place days after the Community Security Trust (CST) released a report which found that a record number of nearly 900 anti-Semitic incidents have been recorded in the United Kingdom for the first six months of 2019.

The report found that the 892 incidents reported in the first half of 2019 is the highest number recorded in that six-month period and is a 10 percent increase from the 810 incidents recorded during the same period in 2018.

CST has recorded anti-Semitic incidents since 1984. In February, it released its 2018 report which found that the number of anti-Semitic incidents recorded in the United Kingdom rose to 1,652 in 2018, marking a new record for the third straight year.

In the first half of 2017, the Jewish community of the United Kingdom recorded 767 anti-Semitic attacks. CST that year decided to publish a six-month report, in addition to its annual report, because of the unusual volume of incidents.

In 2016, CST found that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain rose by more than a third compared to 2015.