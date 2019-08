Amos-17, which provides satellite communication services to Africa, launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Space X on Tuesday launched the Israeli Amos-17 satellite on a Falcon-9 launch vehicle from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The Amos-17 mission was supposed to launch Saturday, but the company decided to postpone it to perform more further checks.

Amos-17 is the most advanced high-throughput satellite to provide satellite communication services to Africa.