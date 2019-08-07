EU condemns approval of construction in Judea and Samaria

EU condemns Israel's approval of construction of Jewish homes, says "all settlement activity is illegal under international law".

The European Union on Tuesday condemned Israel for approving the construction of homes for Jews in Judea and Samaria.

“Israeli authorities have approved the advancement of well over 2,000 housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. The European Union's position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace,” said the EU spokesperson in a statement.

The statement also referred to the Cabinet’s approval last week of 715 housing units for Palestinian Arabs in Area C.

“The Palestinian population living in Area C continues to face repeated confiscations, demolitions, displacements and land expropriation, while almost all of their submitted master plans and building permits for Palestinian development remain unapproved,” the statement said.

“The EU expects the Israeli authorities to fully meet their obligations as an occupying power under International Humanitarian Law, and to cease the policy of settlement construction and expansion, of designating land for exclusive Israeli use, and of denying Palestinian development.”

“The EU will continue to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution, the only realistic and viable way to fulfil the legitimate aspirations of both parties,” concluded the spokesperson.