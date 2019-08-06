Nighttime naval rescue near Jordan border

Naval police successfully complete rescue of vessel whose engine stalled in Gulf of Eilat. On board were four adults and four children.

The Israel Police received a report last night of a vessel whose engine stalled in the heart of the Gulf of Eilat, and whose passengers were unable to return to shore.

Eilat naval police located the vessel that had four adults and four children on board, and identified it drifting about 400 meters from the Jordanian border as a westerly wind began to blow in the area.

Fearing the craft would drift beyond the border, the children were taken on board the police vessel and the civilian boat was towed by the police ship ashore.

The rescue ended peacefully, as police noted, "The preparedness of naval policing to rescue and aid vessels and distressed people at sea saves lives."