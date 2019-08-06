UK: Man pushes baby stroller, calls parents 'dirty Jews'

A Jewish family filed a complaint to the police after a man pushed their baby stroller and called them "dirty Jews" in the town of St. Albans, England earlier this week.

Michael, one of the victims who videoed the incident, told the Independent that he was sitting outside a coffee shop with his family and baby, including his in-laws, when the man passed by, and in an unprovoked attack “shoved the pram rather aggressively with the infant in it.” When the startled family questioned him, he said it was because they were "dirty Jews."

“At that point I took out my phone and started filming and asked him to repeat it, which he did,” Michael said. The man repeated the insult and tried to knock Michael's phone down.

“It was a bit of a shock [and] completely unprovoked,” Michael said. “It was very upsetting and very distressing. Obviously this comes at a time of rising anti-Semitism in the UK. It’s very uncomfortable.”

Michael reported the attack to Hertfordshire Constabulary, and according to the Independent, a spokeswoman confirmed that they were investigating a “racially aggravated assault”.

“Officers are investigating and any witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70651/19,” the police spokeswoman added.

“Victims of hate crime can be reassured that they will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.”

Michael who wears a kippah (skullcap) said that he has been the victim of prior anti-Semitic attacks. “This is definitely not the first time but I’ve never had it quite like this. It is not uncommon for people to drive past and shout abuse out the window of a car. It is rarer on the street.”

Michael added that he believes that the increase of anti-Semitic incidents can be attributed to the anti-Semitism of the Labour party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

“We all know that there is anti-Semitism in one of the largest political parties in the UK and when anti-Semitism is accepted by a leading political figure and not tackled properly it means that people on the street sometimes think they can get away with it.”