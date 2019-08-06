Which murderers enjoyed MK visits?

From 2010 to 2012, Knesset Members made more than two hundred visits to prison inmates, including Muslims who murdered dozens of Israelis.

A procession of visits by Knesset Members and elected officials to security prisoners serving sentences in Israel from 2010 to 2012 was unveiled this evening on News 12.

The prisoner who received the largest number of visits was Marwan Barghouti, who was sentenced to five cumulative life sentences plus 40 years in prison, and who took part in planning a series of Islamic attacks.

Perhaps surprisingly, perhaps not, topping Barghouti's visitor list is former Meretz Chairman Chaim Oron. Oron did not deny the meetings and said in response, "I thought it was important that he also had contact with an Israeli party and we had continuous contact in dozens of meetings, even beyond what you wrote."

Barghouti is considered a prominent leader of "Palestinian" society, and among MKs visiting him were Labor Chairman Amir Peretz, Dov Hanin and Arab MKs such as Jamal Zahalka, Ahmed Tibi, Esawi Frej and more.

Hassan Salameh, who planned the Bus 18 explosion attack in which 64 people were murdered, received a visit from MK Jamal Zahalka from Balad Party. Zahalka claimed in response that he meets with prison inmates regardless of the cause of their imprisonment.

Abbas a-Sayyid is serving 35 years in prison for his part in planning the Park Hotel attack in 2002, in which 29 people were murdered and about a hundred wounded. A-Sayyid enjoyed several visits, including five by former Joint Arab List head Ibrahim Tsurzur.

MK visits to incarcerated murderers were made by virtue of their parliamentary immunity. Visits have been greatly reduced following the case of cell phone smuggling into prison by former MK Basel Gatas. However, legal advisers are now refusing to continue to defend the reduction policy.