Get inspired by TorahAnytime’s Tisha B’av world-wide webcast

In what has become a yearly tradition, TorahAnytime is hosting a mega-live-stream event from around the world to inspire Jews everywhere on Tisha B’av.

This year is currently the largest ever, with over 250,000 viewers in 120 cities tuning in to listen to over 50 speakers at 10 different events around the world.

The world-class speakers list includes Rabbi Moshe Weinberger, Rabbi Nosson Scherman, Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, Rabbi Dovid Gottleib, Rabbi Pesach Krohn, Rabbi YY Jacobson, Rabbi Zecharia Wallerstein, Rabbi Bentzion Shafier, Rabbi Shlomo Farhi, Mr. Charlie Harary, and many more.

Together, Jews from all over the world, from Antwerp to Australia, are tuning in in a show of achdus to learn, to grow, to get inspired. Turning a day marked by sinas chinam into ahavas chinam, and working together to build the Beis haMikdash and bring Mashiach.

Join the movement by visiting Torahanytime.com/tishabav to start listening, or call in from any phone – 718-298-2077.

The event is free for all, despite the great expense involved in running an event of this magnitude, as part of TorahAnytime’s commitment to sharing Torah learning throughout the world. The zechus of hundreds of thousands of hours of Torah learning in one single day makes a for a perfect opportunity for sponsorship.

