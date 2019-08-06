Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks - straight to your Whatsapp

This Elul, join Rabbi Sacks’ new WhatsApp group for daily inspirational ideas as we approach Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and 5780.

More than 7,500 Jews from all over the world joined in one of the WhatsApp groups of Rabbi Lord Prof. Jonathan Sacks, former Chief Rabbi of Britain and one of the greatest intellectuals in the Jewish world.

Beginning this month Elul will be distributed in groups of Torah words and updates from the Rabbi's pen.

"Honestly, we did not expect such a wonderful response, we create additional groups as needed," they said in the rabbi's office. To join: rabbisacks.org/WhatsApp

Please note you only need to join ONE group as the content will be the same on all the groups. We will begin to post content from Rosh Chodesh Elul (1st September) onwards.