Another step on way to establishing Trump Heights

National Planning and Building Council to advise government to establish locality and begin necessary planning procedures.

The National Planning and Construction Council today authorized the government to recommend establishing a new Golan Heights settlement named after U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu weeks ago approved the government's decision to establish the Trump Heights settlement in the Golan Heights.

According to the government decision, the Construction and Housing Ministry was tasked with promoting professional staff work that was submitted to the National Council for Planning and Building Chairman to formulate a recommendation regarding the establishment of the locality.

The National Planning and Building Council decided to recommend to the government establishment of Trump Heights. The Council will pass its recommendation to the government to ratify the decision, as required by the "decision-making procedure on the establishment of new settlements".

Deputy Prime Minister Ronen Peretz said: "This morning we took another important step towards the rise of the Ramat Trump settlement on the Golan Heights at the request of the Prime Minister."