Muslim historian Jamal Al-Jawarish said in an interview on Palestine TV (Palestinian Authority) that the ancient Jews adopted the use of the Aramaic language from the Canaanites, whom he referred to as "Palestinians", and he claimed that the Torah was originally written in ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics around 1500 BC, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that the Jews later collaborated with Xerxes, the Persian ruler, during the Babylonian exile in order to topple Nebuchadnezzar and Babylonian civilization. Seemingly contradicting his earlier statement, Al-Jawarish suggested that the stories in the Torah were written as a result of the Prophet Ezra's exposure to Assyrian, Akkadian, and Sumerian civilizations and mythologies during his time as Xerxes' advisor, and he suggested that the Jews attributed the authorship of the Torah to Moses even though he had lived 1,000 years prior to when it was written.

Al-Jawarish went on to say that Zionism is based on principles put forward by Martin Luther, and that it is rooted in Christian eschatology and the belief in Jesus's second coming. He said that PA President Mahmoud Abbas' rejection of Zionism is directed at 1 billion Protestants who have had an "organized Zionist mentality" for 550 years.