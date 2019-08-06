'I feel for those whose medications won't be covered anymore'

Orly Levi-Abekasis, number two on the joint Labor-Gesher list, responded Tuesday to the decision to reduce the budget for subsidized medications.

"My heart is with all of the patients and their families, who will again be left without budget coverage for medicines in the government 'basket' due to the deductions," she said.

"This is a reduction in their lifespan and their quality of life," she emphasized.

"A country that sees people before anything else cannot face tens of thousands of patients who were promised falsely, again, that the 'medication basket' would be expanded, only to discover that it blew up in their faces and they need to sell their homes and eat dry bread in order to pay for their lifesaving medications.

"Every person has the right to life and the right to health. Every Israeli has the right to live honorably. For us, that's not just a slogan, it's our action plan," she promised.