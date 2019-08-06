Gafni: We will never sit with Lapid

UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, who heads the Knesset's Finance Committee, on Tuesday blamed Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz for an anti-haredi publicity video and clarified that his party would absolutely not form a government with him.

"It's not possible to say that [Blue and White leader MK Yair] Lapid is anti-Semitic, but what he did has signs of anti-Semitism," Gafni said. "Lapid says the haredim take all the money, just like in the past people said Jews suck money. He hates the haredi population like the anti-Semites did throughout history."

Regarding the difference between Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, Gafni told Kol Hai Radio: "We know what Lapid's stance is, even when he was Finance Minister, and we will never sit with him. With regards to Liberman, we have had ups and downs, once he was a good friend, but now we're not paying attention to him. He hasn't done anything in all his positions in the government. The public is not stupid, and he won't get ten Knesset seats."

Despite the fact that Lapid was responsible for the anti-haredi video clip, Gafni said the person most to blame is Gantz: "I don't blame Lapid, I blame Benny Gantz, who agreed to make a rotation deal with him and is backing him."

"Lapid has become a burden on Benny Gantz. Otherwise, his public standing would be better. There is no way we'll work with Gantz, only with [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu."