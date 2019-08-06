Gantz: In the next round, we will defeat Hamas

"If necessary, we'll frustrate its leaders and crush the region. We'll act on the ground as much as we want," Blue and White chair promises.

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Ya’alon toured the Gaza Envelope this morning, Tuesday.

Gantz promised that the next round of fighting against Gaza would be the last. ''In the next round, we will defeat Hamas. If necessary - we will frustrate Hamas leaders and crush the region. We will act on the ground as much as we want," he said.

MK Ashkenazi said that "After the defeat, we will incorporate a plan that will rehabilitate Gaza and separate the population from terrorism." Lapid added: "Decide which cabinet will be here - Smotrich or five-star generals.” Gantz, Ashkenazi and Ya’alon are all former IDF chiefs of staff.

Gantz referred to the recent disputes in the faction over the controversial anti-haredi campaign video: "Sometimes we argue, but we continue forward. We will come united to election day." Lapid also addressed the issue: "There is one person who wants to dismantle Blue and White, and his name is Benjamin Netanyahu. We will not give him the pleasure."