Blue and White heading towards breakup?

'Lapid wants to distance himself from Blue and White and put Yesh Atid back into the fight against haredim,' party official says.

Officials within the Blue and White party say the joint list, which brought together the Israel Resilience Party of Benny Gantz, the Yesh Atid party of Yair Lapid, and the Telem faction of Moshe Yaalon, will likely split apart following the September 17th election.

According to a report in Yediot Ahronot Tuesday morning, officials in Blue and White say that Lapid has been signaling his likely departure from the joint list.

“Lapid’s behavior hints at his intentions to break apart the alliance after the elections, particularly following reports that Gantz will not refuse to sit in a unity government which includes the Likud and Netanyahu,” Blue and White sources said.

“Lapid is interested in distinguishing himself from Blue and White, and bringing Yesh Atid back into the anti-haredi struggle which his party is associated with.”

A senior Blue and White official said that the recent Yesh Atid campaign ad against haredi lawmakers was released without consulting Gantz or other Blue and White leaders, including Moshe Yaalon and Gabi Ashkenazi.

“Videos like that hurt us, even if Lapid and his people didn’t intend it to.”

Israel Hayom cited another Blue and White official who said the party would likely split up after the next election.

“The feeling is that Blue and White will split up the day after the election,” the official said.