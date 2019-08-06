Spain: British Airways flight evacuated after smoke fills cabin

Passengers complain staff did not update them, say fire broke out just prior to landing.

A British Airways flight from London to Valencia, Spain, landed safely at its destination after suffering what seemed to be an onboard emergency, The Guardian reported.

Spanish sports journalist Dani Meroño Bori tweeted a video of what seemed to be a smoke-filled cabin, claiming a fire broke out onboard.

He wrote that the plane caught fire, but by "miracle," they had just landed. However, in a later tweet, he said the passengers were "trapped" and "nothing was working," but added that the staff was going to open the doors. He later said passengers were told to use the emergency slides to exit the planes.

Meroño later said that everyone was fine, but some people had had a difficult time, especially if they did not speak English. Instead of crew keeping the passengers up-to-date, passengers worked to calm the ruckus themselves and aid those who did not understand English.

Helen Garrigan confirmed Meroño's report:

It is not yet clear what caused the smoke.

According to Europa Press, ten people were treated for smoke inhalation and another twelve were treated for injuries suffered while using the slides. The report has not been confirmed.

In a statement, British Airways said: "We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today. The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked."

"British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal."