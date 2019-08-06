Litzman: We won't go with Gantz, only Netanyahu

"Lapid proved for two years as finance minister that the ‘money’ video isn’t a joke," haredi deputy minister says. Lapid: Video is humorous.

Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) spoke with Galei Tzahal about the anti-haredi Blue and White-party campaign video published on MK Yair Lapid’s Twitter account.

In the 54-second video clip, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), Litzman and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) are presented as trying to extort funds from Netanyahu in order to use the money for their own personal concerns.

"Gantz’s people understand that Lapid has become a political burden," Litzman argued, promising, "We will only go with Netanyahu. Lapid proved for two years as Finance Minister that the 'money' video isn't a joke and that he is really against the haredim. We will not go with Gantz, we will not recommend him, only Netanyahu."

MK Lapid said there was no intention of dismantling the Blue and White faction after the elections. "I am focused on victory, and Benny Gantz should be prime minister. I am also a candidate for prime minister."

''The video wasn't a slipup, as Bogie said. It's a humorous video, part of an election campaign, the video is not a mistake and there is no problem with it, '' he added.

At the same time, Chairman of the Central Election Committee, Judge Hanan Meltzer, obliged Lapid to respond by tomorrow, Wednesday, to a Shas petition against the controversial video.