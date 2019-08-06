Sisi says Cairo blast was a terror attack

Egyptian authorities say Hasm group is behind car explosion in Cairo which killed 20.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Monday that an explosion in Cairo on Sunday night was terrorist-related.

The attack occurred when a car drove at high speed in the wrong direction, crashing into three others outside a cancer hospital in central Cairo and causing an explosion.

20 people were killed in the attack and another 47 injured, at least three of them critically, a health ministry spokesman added, according to the BBC.

Sisi on Monday sent condolences to families of those killed in the "cowardly terrorist incident".

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Egyptian people and the families of the martyrs killed in the cowardly terrorist incident in the vicinity of the Kasr al-Aini area yesterday evening," he wrote in a tribute to the victims on his official social media accounts.

The ministry said the car had been prepared by the Hasm terrorist organization, which is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hasm is a group that first emerged in 2016 and has claimed several attacks on security forces, including the fatal shooting of a policeman and injuries to three others in the province.

The Muslim Brotherhood, which Cairo outlawed in 2013, denies the Egyptian government’s claims that it is connected to Hasm.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday commented on the attack in Cairo.

"Last night, terrorists detonated a car bomb near a hospital in central Cairo, killing 20 and wounding dozens of innocent Egyptians. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand by the Egyptian people in their battle against terrorism," he said.