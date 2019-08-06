20 years for man who sent pipe bombs to Democrats

Cesar Sayoc, who pleaded guilty to sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, sent to 20 years in prison.

Cesar Sayoc, who pleaded guilty to sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Sayoc, 57, faced between 121 months and life in prison after being charged with 65 felony counts, according to CNN.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff decided that Sayoc's failure to create bombs that would detonate and harm his targets was "a conscious choice."

"He hated his victims, he wished them no good," said Rakoff, "but he was not so lost as to wish them dead, at least not by his own hand."

Sayoc was arrested in October of 2018 and charged in what prosecutors have called the “alleged execution of a domestic terrorist attack” that involved mailing 16 improvised explosive devices to 13 victims throughout the country.

The first explosive device was discovered at the home of Democratic philanthropist George Soros in Westchester County, NY.

The Secret Service later intercepted packages sent to the residences of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as former President Barack Obama.

A suspicious package, believed to have been sent to former CIA Director John Brennan, was then received at the offices of CNN in New York.

A suspicious package was also sent to the address of former Vice President Joe Biden. Actor Robert De Niro also reportedly was mailed a similar package.

None of the bombs detonated and no one was injured.

He has been held without bail since his arrest outside a South Florida auto parts store.

"I am beyond so very sorry for what I did," Sayoc said when given the opportunity to address the court at his sentencing hearing, according to CNN.

"Now that I am a sober man, I know I was a very sick man. I should have listened to my mother, the love of my life. She told me to get help," he told the court.

Though he referred to enduring a sexual assault at a Catholic boarding school and having dyslexia, phobias and PTSD, he also said he "fully" accepted responsibility for his actions.

"I am so very sorry to all the victims ... I will be apologizing to them for the rest of my life," he told the court.