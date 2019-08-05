Bennett: The State of Israel will do everything for Pollard

"This is an extraordinary humanitarian case, which requires Israel to do everything possible."

Israel must act on behalf of Jonathan Pollard.

In November 1985, Jonathan Pollard was arrested after being suspected as a spy for Israel. This is a sensitive and complex affair, but one thing is clear - Jonathan Pollard did everything he could on a mission and for the good of the State of Israel. The State of Israel does not leave soldiers behind.

Now, his wife Esther is seriously ill, and it is difficult, if not impossible, to help and accompany her for treatment under the house arrest conditions he is in.

This is a deep, long-standing moral commitment of the State of Israel towards Pollard. Now, this is an extraordinary humanitarian case, which requires Israel to do everything possible to ease the conditions of his release and even release him from US soil.

We believe that the State of Israel will do everything possible and utilize the good foreign relations with the Trump administration to bring Pollard back to Israel, in order to ease even a little the couple's suffering, after paying his debt in American prison for 30 years.