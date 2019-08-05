United Right Chair thinks conversion will challenge next gvmnt; 'Religion and state issues should move with consensus, not confrontation.'

United Right Chairwoman and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked believes that the issue of conversion will be a challenge in the next term, and has called for agreements.

''Personally, I favor Moshe Nissim's outline, but as with any issue, consensus needs to be reached. Since our preference is for a Right-leaning coalition, there will be a big challenge here," Shaked said at a conference of the Beit Hillel Rabbis at the Hebrew University.

The former Justice Minister related that "My initial study of religion and state was a joint study of the Gavison Medan Convention, along with Rabbi Avichai Rontzki. In the first term we were with Yesh Atid and without haredim. We decided on religious and state issues in consultation with a group of rabbis. There are decisions that we were unable to pass or didn't insist on because of inexperience."

Regarding the Chief Rabbinate's function, she said "the Chief Rabbinate needs to be repaired, but it's very important."

Addressing the election of the Chief Rabbis, Shaked stated that if religious Zionism came together around one Zionist candidate, it would be possible to win. "There's an opportunity within the United Right's special framework to reach new agreements to prepare for the election of Zionist Chief Rabbis. We were able to get women into the voter body. We reached important, unprecedented agreements in the Recruiting Law Committee.

"Religion and state issues need to move forward by politics of agreement rather than politics of confrontation," Ayelet Shaked emphasized.