Mother of US ambassador to Israel passes away

Mrs. Adelaide Friedman, the mother of United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has passed away at the age of 91.

Her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00AM at Boulevard Riverside Chapels in Hewlett, New York. Shiva will be observed at the Friedman residence, 376 Central Avenue, Apt 1A, Lawrence, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. It will continue for Ambassador Friedman at 40 Galei Tchelet, Hertzliya, Israel from Thursday night through Monday morning.